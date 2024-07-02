Five attacks repelled near Hlyboke and near Vovchansk - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kharkiv sector, five enemy attacks near Hlyboke and Vovchansk were repelled without loss of positions, while in other areas the enemy conducted unsuccessful attacks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.
The General Staff provides information as of 16:00 on July 2.
The border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The areas of Khrinivka, Ryasne, Kindrativka, Mkhy, Myropillya, Baranivka, Degtyarnoye, Velyka Pysarivka and Rozory were affected by the fire of cannon artillery and MLRS. The occupants are also conducting subversive and reconnaissance activities
It is noted that Kharkiv region is under constant bombardment by enemy aircraft.
Today, from the direction of Belgorod (Russia) and Shebekino (Russia), terrorists conducted a total of 12 attacks, including dropping 20 UAVs. They targeted the areas of Liptsy, Staritsa, Vovchansky Khutory, Tykhyne, Hlyboke and Mali Prokhody. Unguided aerial missiles exploded near Sotnytsia Kozachok. At the same time, five attacks were repelled near Hlyboke and in the area of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector. No positions were lost
In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the defensive lines of our units in the area of Sinkivka five times. "He used attack aircraft for support, firing 14 NARs. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line. Another battle continues near Stelmakhivka.
In the Liman sector , the invading army carried out 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nevske, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Terny during the day. Eight engagements ended without success for the enemy, four more are ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, Russians have continued to increase the pace of offensive actions in the Donetsk region.