First visits will be to Ukraine and Poland: Lithuanian Seimas approved the country's new prime minister

The Lithuanian Seimas has approved the candidacy of Inga Ruginiene, leader of the new ruling coalition from the Social Democratic Party, for the post of Prime Minister of the country. The new head of government plans to make her first visits to Ukraine and Poland, writes UNN with reference to Delfi.

78 deputies voted for the candidacy during the parliamentary session on Thursday, 35 voted against, and 14 abstained. After approval by the Seimas, I. Ruginiene, no later than 15 days after her appointment, must submit to the parliament a cabinet of ministers compiled and approved by the president, as well as submit the government's program for consideration by the parliament.

The government will receive the authority to act after the Seimas approves its program by a majority of votes of the members present at the meeting.

Inga Ruginiene will make her first foreign visits to Ukraine and Poland.

"Of course, if we talk about foreign policy, the first visits will be to Ukraine and Poland. This is very important," Ruginiene told reporters in the Seimas.

She did not answer the question of what her first job as head of government would be.

"A prime minister does not have one single first job. I have already said in the ministry that when you come on the first day, you are immediately overwhelmed with work from different directions," Ruginiene said.

According to her, the most important task will be to approve the government's work program, draw up a clear action plan, and start its implementation as soon as possible. Before the vote in the Seimas, the politician said that she was ready to work, listen, and heed.

"My style has always been about teamwork. I am a team player and I urge all factions, regardless of views and opinions, to work together as a team," Ruginiene said.

Ruginiene, elected in the 2024 Seimas elections, worked in the government of Gintautas Paluckas, who has now resigned, and until now served as the head of the Ministry of Social Security and Labor.

Before starting her political career, the politician headed the Lithuanian Confederation of Trade Unions since 2018. According to the Constitution, the prime minister is appointed and dismissed by the president with the approval of the Seimas.

Ukraine and Lithuania signed a Letter of Intent on joint production of defense products. This provides for the launch of joint ventures, including for the creation of long-range drones.