First units of the Air Assault Forces switched to daily work in the "Impulse" system

Units of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have started daily work in the official digital military accounting system "Impulse", which generates orders for the personnel unit, records vacations, business trips, appointments to positions, promotions and other events related to military service, quickly and without duplication in journals or tables. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The command of the Air Assault Forces was the first to set up the work of its brigades in "Impulse" - the official military tool for accounting for servicemen. I would like to specifically mention the 170th separate logistics regiment and the 33rd separate engineering regiment of the Air Assault Forces. These units are already generating orders and daily recording events in the unit. - said Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.

The head of the personnel department (G1) of the headquarters of the Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Viktor Shchipansky, noted that the "Impulse" system is currently undergoing an approbation period.

"For now, we are keeping documentation in parallel in paper form and informing the development team about all errors that arise in working with the program. But we are gradually moving towards switching to a digital personnel accounting system," he said.

Currently, the "Impulse" system is being scaled up to the Ground Forces. Gradually, "Impulse" will become the main platform for daily military accounting and document automation in the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

In September, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced the launch of the digital system "Impulse" for accounting for servicemen. It will replace paper accounting, allowing for quick data retrieval and report generation.