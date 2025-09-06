$41.350.02
First in 40 years: Japanese Prince Hisahito comes of age

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

Japanese Prince Hisahito, who turned 18, has officially come of age. He is second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, but the lack of male heirs after him raises concerns about the future of the imperial family.

First in 40 years: Japanese Prince Hisahito comes of age

The elaborate palace rituals officially recognizing Prince Hisahito's coming of age on Saturday are a reminder of the bleak prospects for the world's oldest monarchy. The main reason for this is the male-only succession policy and the decreasing number of members of the Imperial family. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Hisahito is second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne after his father, Crown Prince Akishino. However, there are no male heirs after him, which puts the imperial family in a serious dilemma. According to post-war law, succession to the throne is allowed only for men, although historically there have been empresses in Japan. This issue reflects the problem of the country's rapid aging and shrinking population. Although the public largely supports the abolition of male succession rights, conservative circles oppose it.

Hisahito, who turned 18 on September 6, is a freshman at Tsukuba University near Tokyo, where he studies biology. The prince is known for his love of insects, especially dragonflies. He co-authored a scientific paper on insect research. At his debut press conference, the prince expressed hope to focus his research on protecting insect populations in urban areas.

- the publication notes.

Hisahito's coming-of-age ceremonies were delayed so he could focus on his college entrance exams. The official rituals began with the reception of a crown delivered by an envoy from Emperor Naruhito. During the main ceremony at the Imperial Palace, the prince was dressed in a traditional beige robe, and his "kanmuri" headdress officially certified his coming of age. He thanked the emperor and his parents, promising to fulfill his duties as a member of the royal family. Also as part of the ceremonies, he will receive the Grand Cordon of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum and will visit major Shinto shrines and imperial mausoleums.

