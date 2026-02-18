Fireworks explosions in China - 12 people died in a store in Hubei province

$43.260.09
03:06 PM • 2792 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 5868 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 13985 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 15071 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 14066 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 19043 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 22358 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 16658 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17486 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 26269 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Publications
Exclusives
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo03:06 PM • 2774 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 8792 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?

Exclusive

12:34 PM • 13975 views
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 13975 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 53372 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 68416 views
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 5080 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 7414 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 19600 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 32164 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 27311 views
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

Fireworks explosions in China - 12 people died in a store in Hubei province

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

In China, on February 18, an explosion and fire at a fireworks store in Xiangyang city, Hubei province, resulted in the deaths of at least 12 people. This is not the first such incident in the country recently.

Fireworks explosions in China - 12 people died in a store in Hubei province

On Wednesday, February 18, in the afternoon, an explosion and fire occurred in a fireworks store in China. According to preliminary data, at least 12 people died. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to Chinese state media, emergency services extinguished a fire in an unnamed store in Xiangyang, a city in China's central Hubei province. The flames reportedly covered an area of 50 square meters of the premises.

It is also reported that explosions related to fireworks are not uncommon in China, where they are widely and often indiscriminately used during celebrations such as the Lunar New Year.

In addition, according to Chinese state media, on Sunday, February 15, eight people died and two more were injured after a similar incident at a fireworks store in Jiangsu province in eastern China.

On Thursday, February 12, an explosion at a fireworks factory in Hunan province killed nine people and injured 26 others.

And although pyrotechnics are banned in some Chinese cities for safety and air pollution reasons, these bans are controversial. After all, firecrackers are traditionally used to ward off evil spirits and remain an integral part of New Year's celebrations.

Explosion in Chinese fireworks store kills eight people on the eve of Lunar New Year16.02.26, 07:01 • 4595 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
New Year
China