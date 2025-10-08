$41.320.03
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 17122 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
11:52 AM • 20705 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
10:08 AM • 23355 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 21762 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 20553 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 18756 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 21534 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19379 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17631 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
01:46 PM • 6284 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
11:52 AM • 20721 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious Recipes
Firefox adds profiles to separate browsing sessions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

Mozilla introduces profiles in its Firefox web browser, which will allow users to create separate browsing spaces. The update, due out on October 14, will enable bookmarks, login data, history, extensions, and themes to be stored separately for work, projects, and personal browsing.

Mozilla introduces profiles in its Firefox web browser, which simplify the division and organization of online activity, writes UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

The profile management update will be released on October 14 and will allow Firefox users to create separate browsing spaces that will store bookmarks, login data, history, extensions, and themes.

Firefox already supports multi-account containers — an extension that organizes browsing history, cookies, and tracking information into separate tabs to keep your digital footprint private. Profiles allow users to organize more browser features, making it easier to create separate pages for work, projects, and personal browsing.

Like account containers, each Firefox profile keeps its browsing data separate. Individual profiles can be customized with special avatars, colors, and themes to make them easy to distinguish. This is similar to using multiple Google profiles in Chrome, only with enhanced privacy features and without the need to create multiple accounts with separate email addresses.

"Profiles in Firefox are not just a way to tidy up tabs. They allow you to set boundaries, protect information, and make the internet a little calmer," Mozilla's blog says. "By clearly separating different roles online, you spend less mental energy juggling context and avoid awkward surprises (such as weekend plans popping up in a work presentation)."

Mozilla released an emergency fix for a critical Firefox vulnerability28.03.25, 17:17 • 25975 views

Julia Shramko

Technologies
Google