Fired at least 13 shots: a policeman wounded three soldiers in Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia region, a sudden conflict between a police officer and military personnel ended in a shooting: an intoxicated law enforcement officer fired more than a dozen shots and wounded three servicemen. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the police officer was served with a notice of suspicion, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on November 23, 2025, in the afternoon, an employee of the National Police of Ukraine, while off-duty and intoxicated, had a conflict with servicemen in one of the villages of Zaporizhzhia region. During a verbal dispute, the police officer pulled out his service weapon and fired at least 13 shots at the military personnel.

As a result of the shooting, three servicemen sustained gunshot wounds and were hospitalized.

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, on November 24, he was served with a notice of suspicion of committing an attempted murder of two or more persons (Part 2 of Article 15, Paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of custody is currently being decided.

