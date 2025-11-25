Fired at least 13 shots: a policeman wounded three soldiers in Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
A drunk policeman in Zaporizhzhia region fired at least 13 shots at soldiers, wounding three. He has been charged with attempted murder of two or more persons.
In Zaporizhzhia region, a sudden conflict between a police officer and military personnel ended in a shooting: an intoxicated law enforcement officer fired more than a dozen shots and wounded three servicemen. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the police officer was served with a notice of suspicion, UNN reports.
Details
According to the investigation, on November 23, 2025, in the afternoon, an employee of the National Police of Ukraine, while off-duty and intoxicated, had a conflict with servicemen in one of the villages of Zaporizhzhia region. During a verbal dispute, the police officer pulled out his service weapon and fired at least 13 shots at the military personnel.
As a result of the shooting, three servicemen sustained gunshot wounds and were hospitalized.
Fired at TCC checkpoint: police detain man who wounded a soldier in Lutsk04.09.24, 18:59 • 13801 view
As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, on November 24, he was served with a notice of suspicion of committing an attempted murder of two or more persons (Part 2 of Article 15, Paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The issue of choosing a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of custody is currently being decided.
In Kharkiv a TCR servicemen fired a traumatic weapon during the pursuit of a Lanos driver: an investigation has been opened and a service check is underway06.03.25, 12:34 • 27967 views