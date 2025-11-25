Fired at least 13 shots: a policeman wounded three soldiers in Zaporizhzhia

$42.370.10
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 people
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 15046 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
09:24 AM • 15260 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 24165 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 33534 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 31006 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequences
07:26 AM • 27797 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 45957 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace plan
November 24, 04:43 PM • 70931 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 60801 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Popular news
6 wounded, residential buildings hit: footage of the night combined attack on Kyiv appearedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 02:07 AM • 11416 views
Night enemy attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 7 woundedPhotoNovember 25, 02:36 AM • 17869 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideo05:36 AM • 57437 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed08:01 AM • 38449 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot - media08:39 AM • 25939 views
Publications
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 15073 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 72438 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 100652 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 91077 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 97297 views
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 26015 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 61069 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 62531 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 69970 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 79312 views
Fired at least 13 shots: a policeman wounded three soldiers in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

A drunk policeman in Zaporizhzhia region fired at least 13 shots at soldiers, wounding three. He has been charged with attempted murder of two or more persons.

Fired at least 13 shots: a policeman wounded three soldiers in Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia region, a sudden conflict between a police officer and military personnel ended in a shooting: an intoxicated law enforcement officer fired more than a dozen shots and wounded three servicemen. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the police officer was served with a notice of suspicion, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on November 23, 2025, in the afternoon, an employee of the National Police of Ukraine, while off-duty and intoxicated, had a conflict with servicemen in one of the villages of Zaporizhzhia region. During a verbal dispute, the police officer pulled out his service weapon and fired at least 13 shots at the military personnel.

As a result of the shooting, three servicemen sustained gunshot wounds and were hospitalized.

Fired at TCC checkpoint: police detain man who wounded a soldier in Lutsk04.09.24, 18:59 • 13801 view

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, on November 24, he was served with a notice of suspicion of committing an attempted murder of two or more persons (Part 2 of Article 15, Paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of custody is currently being decided.

In Kharkiv a TCR servicemen fired a traumatic weapon during the pursuit of a Lanos driver: an investigation has been opened and a service check is underway06.03.25, 12:34 • 27967 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast