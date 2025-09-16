Fire in Uzhhorod city hospital ward, patient dies

A ward on the fifth floor of Uzhhorod City Hospital caught fire, killing a 74-year-old patient, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, the man was poisoned by combustion products and became ill. Unfortunately, he could not be saved.

Before the rescuers arrived, hospital staff evacuated patients to a safe place. A total of 69 people were evacuated.

The causes of the fire are being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

