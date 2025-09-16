Fire in Uzhhorod city hospital ward, patient dies

$41.230.05
12:18 PM • 2892 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 12185 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 22842 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 14911 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 24019 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 25893 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 14504 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 31783 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
September 16, 06:54 AM • 23225 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 59661 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Publications
Exclusives
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integritySeptember 16, 06:21 AM • 6764 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - NawrockiSeptember 16, 06:42 AM • 13732 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" droneSeptember 16, 07:02 AM • 21312 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico07:25 AM • 26167 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 10698 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 1184 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 25871 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 4688 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 42790 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 42133 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 47013 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 52363 views
Fire in Uzhhorod city hospital ward, patient dies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

A fire broke out in a ward on the fifth floor of Uzhhorod City Hospital, killing a 74-year-old patient. Hospital staff evacuated 69 people before rescuers arrived.

Fire in Uzhhorod city hospital ward, patient dies

A ward on the fifth floor of Uzhhorod City Hospital caught fire, killing a 74-year-old patient, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, the man was poisoned by combustion products and became ill. Unfortunately, he could not be saved.

Before the rescuers arrived, hospital staff evacuated patients to a safe place. A total of 69 people were evacuated.

The causes of the fire are being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Lightning struck a sawmill in Kyiv region, causing a fire - SES08.09.25, 20:14 • 5072 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Uzhhorod