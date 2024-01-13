Fire extinguished in Cosmopolitan shopping center in Kyiv: three injured

Rescuers extinguished a fire in the Cosmopolitan shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv's Solomyansky district, after two adults and an eight-year-old child complained of poisoning from combustion products. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports .

Three victims of the fire in the Cosmopolitan shopping center have now turned to doctors. A woman and a man who work there, and an 8-year-old girl who was in the mall. All of them complained of combustion product poisoning. The medics provided them with first aid on the spot. The victims refused to be hospitalized, - the statement said.

Details

He also added that the fire that broke out on the 4th floor of the mall was extinguished. Before that, about 200 people were evacuated from the building.

Recall

On January 13, at 15:57, the rescuers received reports of a fire on Vadym Hetman Street. The fire occurred in one of the premises of the shopping center on the 4th floor in a children's room.