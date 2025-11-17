$42.040.02
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
02:15 PM • 6478 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
12:46 PM • 10678 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 13941 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
09:59 AM • 16099 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 37633 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 24339 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19039 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 21350 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 16426 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
Finland has launched large-scale artillery exercises near the Russian border: heavy missile systems and 2,200 troops are involved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

Finnish troops have begun artillery exercises in Lapland, near the Russian border, involving heavy artillery. Polish troops are also participating.

Finland has launched large-scale artillery exercises near the Russian border: heavy missile systems and 2,200 troops are involved

Large-scale artillery exercises "Northern Strike 225" have started at one of Europe's largest training grounds – Rovajärvi, located in Finland in Eastern Lapland. Finland has deployed powerful artillery and missile systems near the Russian border, testing their effectiveness in harsh winter conditions. This is reported by Yle, writes UNN.

Details

The Finnish Defense Forces have launched regional exercises designed to demonstrate the coordination of artillery units and their readiness to operate in the difficult climatic conditions of the north.

The Kainuu Brigade took over the leadership of the training, which covers the operation of the army's artillery system already in the early winter stage, when frost and the first snow significantly complicate maneuvering and salvo actions.

Part. Denmark joins NATO project to create a single standard for 155-mm artillery shells

Units from the Kainuu Brigade, the Pori Brigade, the Jaeger Brigade, and the Border Guard are involved in the exercises. A significant reinforcement was the presence of a Polish battery of heavy missile launchers – about 40 servicemen who are participating in the development of integrated allied capabilities.

In total, about 2,200 servicemen and 500 pieces of equipment, including large-caliber artillery, are involved in "Northern Strike 225". This scale allows for simulating realistic combat scenarios, which is especially important for conscripts who complete their service in December.

Part. The President of Finland predicts the continuation of the war in Ukraine and calls for supporting resistance to Russian aggression

The exercises combine tactical and operational firepower, and also practice the integration of allied capabilities

– emphasized the head of the exercises, Lieutenant Colonel Kimmo Ruotsalainen.

The Finnish military emphasizes that special attention is paid to the synchronization of artillery, mortars, and missile systems in seasonal conditions, which can be crucial during real combat operations in the north.

The exercises will last until November 25.

Part. Finland deported a former Wagner PMC mercenary to Russia

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
NATO
Finland
Ukraine
Poland