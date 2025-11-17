Finland has launched large-scale artillery exercises near the Russian border: heavy missile systems and 2,200 troops are involved

Large-scale artillery exercises "Northern Strike 225" have started at one of Europe's largest training grounds – Rovajärvi, located in Finland in Eastern Lapland. Finland has deployed powerful artillery and missile systems near the Russian border, testing their effectiveness in harsh winter conditions. This is reported by Yle, writes UNN.

Details

The Finnish Defense Forces have launched regional exercises designed to demonstrate the coordination of artillery units and their readiness to operate in the difficult climatic conditions of the north.

The Kainuu Brigade took over the leadership of the training, which covers the operation of the army's artillery system already in the early winter stage, when frost and the first snow significantly complicate maneuvering and salvo actions.

Part. Denmark joins NATO project to create a single standard for 155-mm artillery shells

Units from the Kainuu Brigade, the Pori Brigade, the Jaeger Brigade, and the Border Guard are involved in the exercises. A significant reinforcement was the presence of a Polish battery of heavy missile launchers – about 40 servicemen who are participating in the development of integrated allied capabilities.

In total, about 2,200 servicemen and 500 pieces of equipment, including large-caliber artillery, are involved in "Northern Strike 225". This scale allows for simulating realistic combat scenarios, which is especially important for conscripts who complete their service in December.

Part. The President of Finland predicts the continuation of the war in Ukraine and calls for supporting resistance to Russian aggression

The exercises combine tactical and operational firepower, and also practice the integration of allied capabilities

– emphasized the head of the exercises, Lieutenant Colonel Kimmo Ruotsalainen.

The Finnish military emphasizes that special attention is paid to the synchronization of artillery, mortars, and missile systems in seasonal conditions, which can be crucial during real combat operations in the north.

The exercises will last until November 25.

Part. Finland deported a former Wagner PMC mercenary to Russia