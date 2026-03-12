$43.980.1150.930.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Finalissima moved from Qatar to Spain, Argentina protests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

The match will take place at Santiago Bernabéu due to hostilities in the Middle East. Argentina opposes holding the match in the Spanish capital.

Finalissima moved from Qatar to Spain, Argentina protests

The Finalissima match between the winner of Euro 2024, the Spanish national team, and the winner of the Copa América 2024, the Argentine national team, has been moved from Qatar to Spain due to hostilities in the Middle East. The match is scheduled to take place at Real Madrid's stadium, Santiago Bernabéu, but the Argentine Football Association opposes this venue for the match. This is reported by the publication AS, according to UNN

The Real Madrid stadium has been chosen as the venue for the match between the South American and European champions. This is a global event that will now take place in the best possible location – in the capital of Spain and in an arena that can also host the 2030 World Cup final. 

- writes the publication. 

It is noted that recent events in Doha, where Qatari armed forces intercepted drones and ballistic missiles, made it impossible to hold the Finalissima and five other matches included in the Qatar Football Festival there, including a friendly match between Spain and Egypt. 

That is why the cancellation clause has now been activated 

- adds the publication. 

As noted, other alternative options besides Santiago Bernabéu were discussed, including Rome and Lisbon, but "UEFA and CONMEBOL believe that Madrid and the Bernabéu stadium are the best options for holding an event of this magnitude."

The decision has effectively been made; only minor security and other logistical issues remain to be resolved. A venue for other games has also already been found 

- notes the publication. 

Addition

Finalissima 2026 is the fourth edition of the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions, a football match between the winners of the previous South American and European championships. 

The match will feature the Spanish national team as the winner of the European Championship 2024 and Argentina as the winner of the Copa América 2024. 

Spain becomes European football champion

The game was scheduled to take place on March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. 

The national teams of Spain and Argentina have met six times in history. The last time was in March 2018, when the Spaniards crushed the Argentines 6-1. This game also took place in Madrid, but at the stadium of another Madrid club - Atlético. 

Spain last played at the Santiago Bernabéu in a friendly match against Brazil in March 2024, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

It is worth noting that, according to insider journalist Gastón Edul, Argentina refuses to play in Spain. 

"The Argentine Football Association does not agree to hold the Finalissima at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. CONMEBOL will inform UEFA about this," the insider wrote on X. 

Recall 

Iran's Minister of Sports, Ahmad Donyamali, stated that the national team would not be able to participate in the upcoming world tournament, which is to take place in the summer in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The decision to boycott was made after a series of airstrikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic, which resulted in the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

