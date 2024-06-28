Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk, occupants are also pressing near Chasovyi Yar: General Staff on the situation at the front
Kyiv • UNN
The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 131, with the hottest spot being in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 27 of 36 enemy attacks.
The number of combat engagements along the entire front line increased to 131. In the area of Vovchansk, fighting continues throughout the day. In addition, the occupying forces continue to put pressure on the positions of our defenders near Chasovyi Yar. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 19:00, reports UNN.
"The enemy is increasing the intensity of attacks throughout the day, trying to find ways to penetrate our defense and try to drive Ukrainian units out of the occupied lines. The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 131," the report says.
The General Staff notes that Kharkiv region continues to suffer from insidious rocket and bomb attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation. In the afternoon, Russian terrorists hit private houses and outbuildings in the village of Tsyrkuny with three multiple rocket launchers. As a result of such insidious and criminal actions of the aggressor, civilians suffered. At the same time, the enemy carried out three attacks with nine UAVs on Liptsy, and dropped two more bombs on Zelene. Fighting has been ongoing in the area of Vovchansk throughout the day. Our troops repelled six enemy attacks, five more are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops have repelled seven occupants' attacks near Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka and Kruhlyakivka since the beginning of the day. At the moment, two firefights are still ongoing.
The enemy's 14 attempts to advance deep into our territory in the areas of Nevske, Makiivka, Torske, Hrekivka and Serebryansky forest in the Liman sectorwere unsuccessful. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.
Preliminary losses of the aggressor in this sector since the beginning of the day amounted to: 90 occupants killed and wounded, 5 dugouts and one ammunition depot destroyed.
In the Seversky sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops 19 times near Bilohorivka, Spirne, Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka, Rozdolivka and Vyymka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and repelled 15 enemy attacks. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.
According to preliminary data, the invaders' losses here amount to 63 occupants. Two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, a self-propelled artillery unit and a car were destroyed.
In the Kramatorsk sector, occupants' troops continue to put pressure on the positions of our defenders near Chasovyi Yar, Novyi and Ivanivske. Ukrainian defenders repelled three assaults, and two firefights are still ongoing.
In the Horlivka-Toretsk sector, the aggressor unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian defensive lines 14 times with the support of air power. The situation is under control.
Pokrovske direction remains the hottest spot along the entire frontline. The number of enemy attacks here increased to 36 over the day. Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 27 aggressor attacks, and nine more combat engagements are ongoing.
Fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been attacking near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. The total number of attacks here has increased to 11, nine of which were repelled and two are still ongoing.
In the Vremivsk sector, the occupation forces tried to break into our defense near Vodiane four times. Two firefights are still ongoing.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, five Russian assaults in the area of Krynky ended unsuccessfully. The situation is under control.
In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.
