Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk, occupants are also pressing near Chasovyi Yar: General Staff on the situation at the front

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 29880 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 35423 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 61439 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 155403 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 202983 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 126142 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 357770 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179189 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148281 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197248 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+18°
2.1m/s
46%
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 19323 views

April 3, 11:39 PM • 19323 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 31240 views

April 4, 02:06 AM • 31240 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 37739 views

03:29 AM • 37739 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 40944 views

04:00 AM • 40944 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 24092 views

06:14 AM • 24092 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 29880 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 25208 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 35423 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 42013 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 61439 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 30194 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 32331 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 45641 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 53579 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 139679 views
Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk, occupants are also pressing near Chasovyi Yar: General Staff on the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 51304 views

The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 131, with the hottest spot being in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 27 of 36 enemy attacks.

Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk, occupants are also pressing near Chasovyi Yar: General Staff on the situation at the front

The number of combat engagements along the entire front line increased to 131. In the area of Vovchansk, fighting continues throughout the day. In addition, the occupying forces continue to put pressure on the positions of our defenders near Chasovyi Yar. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 19:00, reports UNN.

"The enemy is increasing the intensity of attacks throughout the day, trying to find ways to penetrate our defense and try to drive Ukrainian units out of the occupied lines. The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 131," the report says.

The General Staff notes that Kharkiv region continues to suffer from insidious rocket and bomb attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation. In the afternoon, Russian terrorists hit private houses and outbuildings in the village of Tsyrkuny with three multiple rocket launchers. As a result of such insidious and criminal actions of the aggressor, civilians suffered. At the same time, the enemy carried out three attacks with nine UAVs on Liptsy, and dropped two more bombs on Zelene. Fighting has been ongoing in the area of Vovchansk throughout the day. Our troops repelled six enemy attacks, five more are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops have repelled seven occupants' attacks near Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka and Kruhlyakivka since the beginning of the day. At the moment, two firefights are still ongoing.

The enemy's 14 attempts to advance deep into our territory in the areas of Nevske, Makiivka, Torske, Hrekivka and Serebryansky forest in the Liman sectorwere unsuccessful. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Preliminary losses of the aggressor in this sector since the beginning of the day amounted to: 90 occupants killed and wounded, 5 dugouts and one ammunition depot destroyed.

In the Seversky sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops 19 times near Bilohorivka, Spirne, Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka, Rozdolivka and Vyymka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and repelled 15 enemy attacks. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, the invaders' losses here amount to 63 occupants. Two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, a self-propelled artillery unit and a car were destroyed.

In the Kramatorsk sector, occupants' troops continue to put pressure on the positions of our defenders near Chasovyi Yar, Novyi and Ivanivske. Ukrainian defenders repelled three assaults, and two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Horlivka-Toretsk sector, the aggressor unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian defensive lines 14 times with the support of air power. The situation is under control.

Pokrovske direction remains the hottest spot along the entire frontline. The number of enemy attacks here increased to 36 over the day. Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 27 aggressor attacks, and nine more combat engagements are ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been attacking near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. The total number of attacks here has increased to 11, nine of which were repelled and two are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupation forces tried to break into our defense near Vodiane four times. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, five Russian assaults in the area of Krynky ended unsuccessfully. The situation is under control.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of combat engagements increased to 102, the hottest spot is in the Pokrovsk sector28.06.24, 17:28 • 29001 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
