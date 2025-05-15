Fight on the Alley of Heroes in Kyiv: The Kyiv City Military Administration is preparing a decision to strengthen security in the area of the memorial
Kyiv • UNN
After the incident on the Alley of Heroes, where photographs of fallen defenders were damaged, the Kyiv authorities will strengthen the protection of the memorial and ban entertainment events on the Maidan.
The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reacted to the fight on the Alley of Heroes in Kyiv, where a woman in an inadequate condition scattered flowers and damaged photographs of dead defenders, noting that he is preparing an order, in particular, to strengthen security in the memorial area, as well as to ban entertainment events on the Maidan. Tkachenko wrote about this on his Telegram channel, reports UNN.
Details
People's Memorial on the Maidan. A fight that resulted in damage to flags and photographs of the dead
He stated that he is preparing an order regarding:
- strengthening security in the memorial area;
- prohibition of entertainment events on the Maidan
in certain locations, as well as other mass events (except for commemoration);
- prohibition of issuing and reviewing issued permits for
commercial activities in Maidan locations (animators, balloons, photo frames, etc.).
Recall
In Kyiv, on the Alley of Heroes, a woman in an inadequate condition scattered flowers and damaged photographs of the dead defenders installed on the flower bed. Law enforcement officers detained the perpetrator.