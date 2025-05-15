Fight on the Alley of Heroes in Kyiv: The Kyiv City Military Administration is preparing a decision to strengthen security in the area of the memorial

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reacted to the fight on the Alley of Heroes in Kyiv, where a woman in an inadequate condition scattered flowers and damaged photographs of dead defenders, noting that he is preparing an order, in particular, to strengthen security in the memorial area, as well as to ban entertainment events on the Maidan. Tkachenko wrote about this on his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

People's Memorial on the Maidan. A fight that resulted in damage to flags and photographs of the dead - Tkachenko wrote.

He stated that he is preparing an order regarding:

strengthening security in the memorial area;

prohibition of entertainment events on the Maidan in certain locations, as well as other mass events (except for commemoration);

prohibition of issuing and reviewing issued permits for commercial activities in Maidan locations (animators, balloons, photo frames, etc.).

Recall

In Kyiv, on the Alley of Heroes, a woman in an inadequate condition scattered flowers and damaged photographs of the dead defenders installed on the flower bed. Law enforcement officers detained the perpetrator.