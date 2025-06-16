Fidesz MP scares Hungarians with human trafficking and drugs in case of Ukraine's accession to the EU: video

Member of Parliament from the ruling Hungarian party "Fidesz" Alexandra Szentkirályi found herself in the center of a scandal. This was reported by UNN with reference to the politician's Facebook page.

Details

A colleague of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán published a video where she claims that Ukraine's accession to the EU will contribute to human and drug trafficking.

She recorded a video in front of a car with a tied man in the trunk. His identity has already been established - he turned out to be an employee of the office of the head of the Hungarian government.

Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EU would cost every Hungarian family several million forints. The war has already caused losses of two and a half million per family, but Brussels may bring even more trouble to Hungarians. - Szentkirályi said in the caption to her video.

In response, MP from the opposition party Momentum Ferenc Gelencser called Szentkirályi's video a "threat to public safety".

How can you be so stupid as to provoke a country where Hungarians live - he wrote on Facebook.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán promised to do everything possible to prevent Ukraine from becoming a member of the European Union.