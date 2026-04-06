Fewer battles on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff map by directions

120 battles took place on the front line over the past day, which is one-fifth less than the day before, the hottest spots were in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on April 6, showing a map of military operations, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces are repelling the occupiers' attempts to improve their position and advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy. In total, 120 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 72 air strikes, dropping 242 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 8367 kamikaze drones and carried out 3404 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 52 with multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of Varvarivka, Tsvitkove, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Zaliznychne, Novoselevka, Dolynka, Komyshuvakha, Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Rozlyv and Zorivka in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck eight areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, a UAV control point, and another important object.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, over the past day, the enemy launched one air strike using three KABs, carried out 83 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two using MLRS. One combat engagement was recorded.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the direction of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the direction of Novoosinove, Novoplatonivka, Petropavlivka, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked twice, trying to break into our defense, attacking in the direction of the settlements of Kopanky and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 25 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Bilytske, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, and Filia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Sichneve, Krasnohirske, and towards Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 12 attacks by the occupiers towards Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske, Sviatopetrivka, Varvarivka, and Zelene.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out three futile assault actions in the direction of Antonivsky Bridge and near Bilohrudy Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost 940 servicemen and almost 2,000 UAVs - General Staff