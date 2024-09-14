Fedorov on the situation in Zaporizhzhia: the enemy hit with a KAB in one of Orikhiv's districts

As a result of a night attack on Zaporizhzhia, in Orikhiv district, where the enemy struck with a guided aerial bomb, a man was killed and about a dozen civilian buildings were destroyed. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy hit one of the districts of Orikhiv with a KAB, killing a man. Also, about a dozen civilian buildings were destroyed, and this is only for the last day - Fedorov said.

According to him, the enemy has started to use FPV drones less, but the enemy is using other methods to attack.

In Zaporizhzhia region, a 48-year-old man died as a result of massive shelling by Russian troops of the Orikhiv community on the night of September 14. His body was recovered from the rubble of a house damaged by enemy shelling.