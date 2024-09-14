Fedorov on the situation in Zaporizhzhia: the enemy hit with a KAB in one of Orikhiv's districts
Kyiv • UNN
A man was killed and about a dozen civilian buildings were destroyed in a nighttime guided missile strike on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia. The enemy is changing its tactics, using FPV drones less.
As a result of a night attack on Zaporizhzhia, in Orikhiv district, where the enemy struck with a guided aerial bomb, a man was killed and about a dozen civilian buildings were destroyed. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov during a telethon, UNN reports.
At night, the enemy hit one of the districts of Orikhiv with a KAB, killing a man. Also, about a dozen civilian buildings were destroyed, and this is only for the last day
According to him, the enemy has started to use FPV drones less, but the enemy is using other methods to attack.
Recall
In Zaporizhzhia region, a 48-year-old man died as a result of massive shelling by Russian troops of the Orikhiv community on the night of September 14. His body was recovered from the rubble of a house damaged by enemy shelling.