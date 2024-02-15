February 15: World Hippo Day, Love Reset Day

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 54494 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115030 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120616 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162821 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164307 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265834 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176509 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166765 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148569 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236330 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 77648 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 55407 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 91106 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 51696 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 31910 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265834 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236330 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221821 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247279 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233570 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115030 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 97794 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100151 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116722 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117405 views
Actual
February 15: World Hippo Day, Love Reset Day

February 15: World Hippo Day, Love Reset Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70037 views

Today, February 15, animal rights activists and all wildlife lovers can join the celebration of World Hippo Day. Currently, the hippo population in the wild does not exceed 130 thousand individuals.

Today, February 15, animal rights activists and all wildlife lovers can join the celebration of World Hippo Day, UNN reports.

Hippos are the third largest land mammals after elephants and rhinos. The weight of a hippo can exceed 3.5 tons. Currently, hippos are found in central and southern Africa.

Hippos live in rivers, lakes, and swamps. These animals spend up to 16 hours a day in the water.

Hippos are herbivores, but there have been numerous cases of hippos attacking herds of cows and antelopes and eating the meat of dead animals. Hippo attacks often lead to human deaths in Africa.

Due to human activity and poaching in the nineteenth century, the hippo population began to decline. In 2006, the hippo was listed in the Red Data Book as a vulnerable species. Currently, the hippo population in the wild does not exceed 130 thousand individuals. Compared to the end of the twentieth century, it has decreased by 30%.

The day after Valentine's Day, you can join the Love Reset Day, founded by writer Carla Lynn Hall.

The goal of the event is to encourage people to reflect on their romantic relationships and take steps towards creating more fulfilling connections.

Today Ukraine celebrates the Day of Honoring Participants in Combat Operations on the Territory of Other States and the Day of Esports.

Since 2015, the International Anthropologist's Day has been celebrated.

Anthropology is a science that studies the bodily nature of man, his origins and further development, and is closely related to the social sciences, as well as the science of human origin and evolution, the formation of human races, and normal variations in human physical structure.

The study of the biological nature and origin of humans, their physical features that have arisen as a result of development in different geographical conditions, helps to better understand the modern world.

Today you can also join the World Computer Day.

It was on February 15, 1946, that the world's first electronic programmable computer, ENIAC, was launched in the United States, developed for the needs of the army.

Also today, events are being held to mark World Cholangiocarcinoma Day and International Angelman Syndrome Day.

Cholangiocarcinoma is a destructive form of cancer that affects the bile ducts.

Angelman syndrome is a genetic disease that affects the nervous system and leads to severe physical and intellectual disabilities.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Onesimus, the Apostle from the 70th century.

Onesimus was a slave, but he escaped from his master. During his escape, Onesimus met the apostle Paul. Under the influence of his preaching, he was baptized.

After the death of Jesus, Onesimus traveled a lot and preached Christianity. He was a bishop in Ephesus.

The Vilna Icon of the Mother of God, also called the Icon of the Mother of God with the Crescent Moon, is also honored today.

According to legend, the icon was created by the evangelist Luke. The original icon was lost.

On February 15, Onysym, Arsen, and Yefrosynia celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising