Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 54424 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115015 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120604 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162811 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164301 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265823 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176508 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166765 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148569 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236326 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 10:11 PM • 77587 views
March 1, 10:30 PM • 55344 views
March 2, 12:27 AM • 91056 views
01:39 AM • 51634 views
05:19 AM • 31852 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265823 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236326 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 221817 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 247275 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 233566 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115015 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 97781 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 100150 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 116720 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 117403 views
February 13: World Radio Day, International Condom Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37315 views

Today, February 13, is World Radio Day. In 1896, a young Italian inventor, Guillermo Marconi, received a patent for a radio receiver and transmitter. In 1901, Marconi demonstrated the transmission of a radio signal across the Atlantic Ocean, and in 1905, he received a patent in the United States.

Today, February 13, is World Radio Day, UNN reports.

The event was launched at the initiative of UNESCO in 2011.

Inventions and scientific works of such scientists as Paul Schilling, Samuel Morse, Hans Ersted, Michael Faraday, Heinrich Hertz, and Nikola Tesla led to the emergence of radio in the late nineteenth century.

In 1896, a young Italian inventor, Guillermo Marconi, received a patent for a radio receiver and transmitter. In 1901, Marconi demonstrated the transmission of a radio signal across the Atlantic Ocean, and in 1905, he received a patent in the United States.

In 1909, Marconi won the Nobel Prize in Physics. In the same year, American Charles Herrold built a radio station with voice transmission technology. It was his radio station that was the first to broadcast music, and Herrold is also credited with coining the term "broadcasting.

In 1954, the first commercial transistor radio was launched in the United States.

Despite the rapid development of technology, radio will still remain one of the most popular ways to transmit and receive information.

Today is also the birthday of the movie camera. On February 13, 1895, brothers Auguste and Louis Lumiere received a patent for a movie camera, which was developed on the basis of Thomas Edison's kinescope.

On February 13, the eve of Valentine's Day, the International Condom Day is celebrated to promote safe sex.

Prototypes of condoms existed in ancient Egypt. In the seventeenth century, the English physician Charles Condom created a product that is as close as possible to a modern condom from sheep intestines.

In 1855, condoms began to be made of plain rubber, and since 1920, they have been made of latex.

In addition, on the eve of Valentine's Day, girls can celebrate Girlfriends' Day and men can celebrate Bachelor's Day. Everyone can also join the International Day of Self-Acceptance.

Today, fans of delicious food can take part in various events on the occasion of the International Shawarma Day or join the International Pancake Day, which is popular in Western countries.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of Martin of Caesarea.

In his younger years, Martinian decided to retire to the desert and spent almost all his time in prayer.

According to the legend, when Martinian decided to return to the people, he met a depraved girl who offered him to make love.  

The man refused and brought the girl to the temple to repent of her sins.

Martyn, Stepan, Volodymyr, Yevhen, Svitlana, Anna, Vira, and Zoya celebrate their name days on February 13.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

