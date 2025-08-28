FBI investigates Minneapolis school shooting as hate crime against Catholics

The shooting at a Minneapolis school in the USA, which resulted in the death of two children and injuries to 17 others, is being investigated as a hate crime against Catholics, the FBI reported, according to UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

"The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X.

Two children, aged eight and ten, died when the attacker opened fire through the windows of Annunciation Church in the city on Wednesday morning, while the children were serving mass.

The attacker, who died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was later identified by police as 23-year-old Robin Westman.

