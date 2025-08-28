$41.320.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

FBI investigates Minneapolis school shooting as hate crime against Catholics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The FBI is investigating the Minneapolis shooting as a hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism. Two children were killed and 17 injured during mass at Annunciation Church.

FBI investigates Minneapolis school shooting as hate crime against Catholics

The shooting at a Minneapolis school in the USA, which resulted in the death of two children and injuries to 17 others, is being investigated as a hate crime against Catholics, the FBI reported, according to UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

"The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X.

Two children, aged eight and ten, died when the attacker opened fire through the windows of Annunciation Church in the city on Wednesday morning, while the children were serving mass.

The attacker, who died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was later identified by police as 23-year-old Robin Westman.

Kept a diary in Russian: what is known about the killer who carried out a shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Kash Patel
United States