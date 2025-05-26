$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
02:22 PM • 12338 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
01:26 PM • 31064 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
11:58 AM • 38721 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 58169 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 75829 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 69155 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 75978 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 83146 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 79281 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 84620 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Favbet Foundation and FAST teach how to save lives: a new stage of training for sports lyceum students

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

A pre-medical care training from FAST in partnership with Favbet Foundation was held at the Kyiv Sports Lyceum. Lyceum students mastered the skills of assessing condition, stopping bleeding and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Favbet Foundation and FAST teach how to save lives: a new stage of training for sports lyceum students
FAST First Aid and Special Training

In today's realities, possessing basic first aid skills is not an advantage, but a vital competence. That is why the next stage of the training from FAST in partnership with the Favbet Foundation charity foundation took place at the Kyiv Sports Lyceum. The training program is the Complex course, designed for maximum practical preparation for actions in critical situations, reports UNN.

Complex is an intensive course that covers key knowledge and skills that can be crucial in the first minutes after an emergency. Participants not only learned how to act in life-threatening situations, but also practiced skills that will help keep a cool head where every second counts.

FAST First aid and special training
FAST First aid and special training

"Everyone should master first aid skills. It is especially important to provide such training for young people and those who work with them every day. We are glad that thanks to the support of partners we have the opportunity to implement these initiatives: since the beginning of the year we have been conducting trainings for the sports community, and recently we started training in sports educational institutions. Every day we make the world safer," said Yevhenia Zhgurova, director of FAST.

During the practical exercises, the lyceum students learned:

  • to assess the condition of the victim and call an ambulance correctly;
    • stop critical bleeding with a tourniquet, direct pressure or tamponade;
      • perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation and use an automated external defibrillator;
        • provide assistance to a person who is unconscious, in the event of an epileptic seizure, heart attack or stroke, as well as in case of spinal injuries, bleeding and even when a person is choking.
          FAST First aid and special training 
          FAST First aid and special training 

          "This is more than just a training. This is an investment in resilience, responsibility and a culture of safety that is formed in the heart of Ukrainian sports. We believe that athletes should not only be physically strong, but also ready to act in critical situations. Knowing how to save a life is as important a skill as playing technique or endurance. That is why we support this project and strive to scale it up," said Andriy Matyukha, president of the Favbet Foundation.

          FAST First aid and special training
          FAST First aid and special training

          The initiative is implemented by FAST First Aid and Special Training with the support of the Favbet Foundation, a foundation that systematically invests in the development of sports, education and health in Ukraine. Thanks to this cooperation, hundreds of athletes across the country have already gained knowledge that can save lives.

          Lilia Podolyak

          Lilia Podolyak

          Society
          Ukraine
          Kyiv
