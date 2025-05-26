Favbet Foundation and FAST teach how to save lives: a new stage of training for sports lyceum students

In today's realities, possessing basic first aid skills is not an advantage, but a vital competence. That is why the next stage of the training from FAST in partnership with the Favbet Foundation charity foundation took place at the Kyiv Sports Lyceum. The training program is the Complex course, designed for maximum practical preparation for actions in critical situations, reports UNN.

Complex is an intensive course that covers key knowledge and skills that can be crucial in the first minutes after an emergency. Participants not only learned how to act in life-threatening situations, but also practiced skills that will help keep a cool head where every second counts.

"Everyone should master first aid skills. It is especially important to provide such training for young people and those who work with them every day. We are glad that thanks to the support of partners we have the opportunity to implement these initiatives: since the beginning of the year we have been conducting trainings for the sports community, and recently we started training in sports educational institutions. Every day we make the world safer," said Yevhenia Zhgurova, director of FAST.

During the practical exercises, the lyceum students learned:

to assess the condition of the victim and call an ambulance correctly;

stop critical bleeding with a tourniquet, direct pressure or tamponade;

perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation and use an automated external defibrillator;

provide assistance to a person who is unconscious, in the event of an epileptic seizure, heart attack or stroke, as well as in case of spinal injuries, bleeding and even when a person is choking.

"This is more than just a training. This is an investment in resilience, responsibility and a culture of safety that is formed in the heart of Ukrainian sports. We believe that athletes should not only be physically strong, but also ready to act in critical situations. Knowing how to save a life is as important a skill as playing technique or endurance. That is why we support this project and strive to scale it up," said Andriy Matyukha, president of the Favbet Foundation.

The initiative is implemented by FAST First Aid and Special Training with the support of the Favbet Foundation, a foundation that systematically invests in the development of sports, education and health in Ukraine. Thanks to this cooperation, hundreds of athletes across the country have already gained knowledge that can save lives.