Fatal road accident involving former prosecutor Molochko: court hearing postponed at the request of the defense

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
04:46 PM • 4432 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 15122 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 29020 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 18206 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:54 PM • 21274 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
11:49 AM • 24771 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 24815 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 31228 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM • 25020 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 58957 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.1m/s
70%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Western Ukraine covered in sudden snow: Yaremche and Bukovel in a white blanketPhotoVideoNovember 18, 07:46 AM • 24049 views
Energy for winter: Ukraine received 100 million cubic meters of gas via a new sea route from the USANovember 18, 08:57 AM • 23091 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 28624 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 25905 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 14218 views
Publications
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 14286 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 29022 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 86412 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 116575 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 107630 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Boris Pistorius
Pedro Sánchez
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Spain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 1568 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 1904 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 25951 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 28669 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 34678 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
ATACMS

Fatal road accident involving former prosecutor Molochko: court hearing postponed at the request of the defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv considered the case of former prosecutor Andriy Molochko, who fatally hit a woman; the hearing was postponed to November 27. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said that the accused hit the woman at a speed of 91 km/h while intoxicated and fled the scene.

Fatal road accident involving former prosecutor Molochko: court hearing postponed at the request of the defense

Today, November 18, the Holosiivskyi District Court of the capital held a hearing on the case of former prosecutor Andriy Molochny, who fatally hit a woman in Kyiv. The next court hearing is scheduled for November 27, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, who heads the group of prosecutors in the case, took part in the meeting.

Details

During the court hearing, the defendant's lawyer, apparently unable to find other arguments, quite cynically remarked that he would like to find out why the woman was going home alone at such a late hour if she had children.

"It's a bit unclear to the defense why she was alone at that moment," he said.

In turn, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko noted that citizens are not prohibited from being on the street at 23:20-23:30.

The judge called the Prosecutor General's remark appropriate and also noted that the curfew had not yet begun.

Despite this, the defense attorney tried to put moral pressure on the victim's relatives, but the Prosecutor General immediately called for the removal of all morally controversial questions. He also emphasized that the victim was not in danger until the accused committed the hit-and-run.

"She (found herself - ed.) in danger when the accused committed the hit-and-run. Until then, she was not in danger and did not need help," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

Add

The circumstances of the crime were announced at the court hearing.

According to Prosecutor General Kravchenko, the suspect, on the night of July 19, while intoxicated and driving a technically sound car, hit a woman at a speed of 91 km/h, which is 40 km over the permissible speed.

"During the movement, Molochny showed inattention to the road situation and its changes. He did not choose a safe speed for the vehicle he was driving to be able to constantly control its movement and drive it safely. As a result, he lost control and drove off the roadway with a subsequent hit-and-run on a pedestrian. As a result of bodily injuries, Kharytonchuk died on 20.07.2025 in the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital. Thus, Molochny is accused of violating traffic safety rules, namely driving a vehicle while intoxicated, which caused the death of the victim. After committing the accident, Molochny left the scene, and was subsequently detained. Knowing for sure that as a result of the accident, the victim received bodily injuries and remained lying on the sidewalk, having the opportunity to call an ambulance, seek help from those present, and report the accident to the police, he did not take measures to provide first aid, deliberately leaving her at the scene of the accident," Kravchenko said.

It also became known during the meeting that in the statement of claim, the woman's relatives are asking for 800,000 hryvnias in moral compensation.

"Regarding the stated claims. We would ask the court to allow us to present our objections to these claims in writing, as we received them today. In order to present our objections in a reasoned manner, I would ask for the opportunity to present them in writing," the lawyer said.

Subsequently, the defense requested a postponement of the trial. The judge supported the request.

"The court ruled... indeed, it is the right of the defense to prepare a response to the civil lawsuit, and therefore the court grants your request, postponing the consideration of the case," the judge said.

The meeting will take place on November 27 at 5:00 p.m.

Recall

On the night of July 20, in Kyiv, a prosecutor's office employee hit a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident. The offender was subsequently detained and identified as Andriy Molochny, a leading specialist at the prosecutor's office.

The woman died from her injuries. The driver's examination showed 1.77 ppm of alcohol in his blood, while the permissible limit is 0.2 ppm.

Subsequently, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention for prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny.

The media wrote that it was the son of the famous comedian-traitor Andriy Molochny, who was a resident of Comedy Club and an actor in the TV series "Faina Yukraina".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Martial law
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyiv