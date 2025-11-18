Fatal road accident involving former prosecutor Molochko: court hearing postponed at the request of the defense

Today, November 18, the Holosiivskyi District Court of the capital held a hearing on the case of former prosecutor Andriy Molochny, who fatally hit a woman in Kyiv. The next court hearing is scheduled for November 27, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, who heads the group of prosecutors in the case, took part in the meeting.

Details

During the court hearing, the defendant's lawyer, apparently unable to find other arguments, quite cynically remarked that he would like to find out why the woman was going home alone at such a late hour if she had children.

"It's a bit unclear to the defense why she was alone at that moment," he said.

In turn, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko noted that citizens are not prohibited from being on the street at 23:20-23:30.

The judge called the Prosecutor General's remark appropriate and also noted that the curfew had not yet begun.

Despite this, the defense attorney tried to put moral pressure on the victim's relatives, but the Prosecutor General immediately called for the removal of all morally controversial questions. He also emphasized that the victim was not in danger until the accused committed the hit-and-run.

"She (found herself - ed.) in danger when the accused committed the hit-and-run. Until then, she was not in danger and did not need help," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

Add

The circumstances of the crime were announced at the court hearing.

According to Prosecutor General Kravchenko, the suspect, on the night of July 19, while intoxicated and driving a technically sound car, hit a woman at a speed of 91 km/h, which is 40 km over the permissible speed.

"During the movement, Molochny showed inattention to the road situation and its changes. He did not choose a safe speed for the vehicle he was driving to be able to constantly control its movement and drive it safely. As a result, he lost control and drove off the roadway with a subsequent hit-and-run on a pedestrian. As a result of bodily injuries, Kharytonchuk died on 20.07.2025 in the Kyiv City Clinical Hospital. Thus, Molochny is accused of violating traffic safety rules, namely driving a vehicle while intoxicated, which caused the death of the victim. After committing the accident, Molochny left the scene, and was subsequently detained. Knowing for sure that as a result of the accident, the victim received bodily injuries and remained lying on the sidewalk, having the opportunity to call an ambulance, seek help from those present, and report the accident to the police, he did not take measures to provide first aid, deliberately leaving her at the scene of the accident," Kravchenko said.

It also became known during the meeting that in the statement of claim, the woman's relatives are asking for 800,000 hryvnias in moral compensation.

"Regarding the stated claims. We would ask the court to allow us to present our objections to these claims in writing, as we received them today. In order to present our objections in a reasoned manner, I would ask for the opportunity to present them in writing," the lawyer said.

Subsequently, the defense requested a postponement of the trial. The judge supported the request.

"The court ruled... indeed, it is the right of the defense to prepare a response to the civil lawsuit, and therefore the court grants your request, postponing the consideration of the case," the judge said.

The meeting will take place on November 27 at 5:00 p.m.

Recall

On the night of July 20, in Kyiv, a prosecutor's office employee hit a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident. The offender was subsequently detained and identified as Andriy Molochny, a leading specialist at the prosecutor's office.

The woman died from her injuries. The driver's examination showed 1.77 ppm of alcohol in his blood, while the permissible limit is 0.2 ppm.

Subsequently, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention for prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny.

The media wrote that it was the son of the famous comedian-traitor Andriy Molochny, who was a resident of Comedy Club and an actor in the TV series "Faina Yukraina".