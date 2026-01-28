Fatal road accident at a checkpoint: ex-judge Tandyr can be released on bail of over UAH 119 million

Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial detention of former judge Oleksiy Tandyra, accused in a fatal road accident at a checkpoint, in the form of detention with bail set at UAH 119 million 880 thousand, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Today, the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv decided to extend the pre-trial detention of the former judge of one of the district courts of Kyiv Oblast, who is being prosecuted for committing a fatal road accident that killed a 22-year-old serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine.

The prosecutor insisted on extending the detention without bail. The court partially granted the prosecutor's request, applying to the accused a preventive measure in the form of detention with bail set at UAH 119 million 880 thousand.

Recall

On May 25, 2023, while driving a Lexus ES 350 under the influence of alcohol, he hit a National Guard serviceman who was on duty at a checkpoint. The victim died at the scene from his injuries.

The sanction of Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to ten years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of five to ten years.