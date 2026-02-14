Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 million

The villa of the famous Ukrainian blogger Natalia Vuglytska, better known as Candy Superstar, was robbed of 2 million hryvnias in Spain. The girl reported the incident in her Instagram stories, UNN reports.

According to the blogger, the robber stole many valuable items worth a total of 2 million hryvnias, but did it so "professionally" that she and her husband only noticed they had been robbed the next day.

"While we were sitting on the first floor in the evening unpacking parcels, someone was taking our belongings on the second floor. The alarm didn't go off because we were at home," the blogger noted.

In the morning, Candy Superstar and her partner discovered that the protective barbed wire on their fence had been neatly cut. Going up to the second floor, the couple noticed that some valuable items and jewelry were missing from the dressing room.

According to the blogger, the intruder took several luxury bags from Dior, Louis Vuitton, Jacquemus, and Miu Miu, a Rolex watch, AirPods wireless headphones, as well as a valuable necklace and sunglasses.

Later, details emerged of how the perpetrator acted. According to Candy Superstar, the robber climbed over the fence, then, hiding behind bushes, discreetly crossed the yard. He entered the house through a window left in ventilation mode.

The blogger also noted that the thief acted carefully and thoughtfully, as he managed to almost avoid being caught on surveillance cameras.

"Of course, we called the police. However, they only arrived in the evening. The police inspected everything, recorded it, and told us to come to the station the next day. And I also overheard them talking among themselves that our villa had been robbed before," the influencer emphasized.

As a result, the girl reported that she and her husband had installed reliable security for the house.

"On the same day, we installed our own new security, which now controls every inch, because the owner had access to the old one, which he didn't want to transfer, interesting, right?" the blogger emphasized.

