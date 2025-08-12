$41.450.06
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 5296 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 10362 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 17024 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 15222 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 13150 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 11748 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14246 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
August 12, 05:29 AM • 18854 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 82465 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Fake about the "murder of a pensioner in Vinnytsia region": how Russian propaganda tries to disrupt mobilization in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted a fabricated story by Russian resources about the alleged death of a 72-year-old resident of Vinnytsia region. This fake is part of Russia's information operation aimed at disrupting mobilization measures in Ukraine.

Fake about the "murder of a pensioner in Vinnytsia region": how Russian propaganda tries to disrupt mobilization in Ukraine

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted another fabricated story by Russian resources about the alleged death of a 72-year-old resident of Vinnytsia region at the hands of TCC employees. The enemy spreads fakes under the guise of Ukrainian news to discredit the mobilization process and set society against the military. This was reported by CCD, writes UNN.

Details

Russian propaganda continues an active campaign to discredit the employees of territorial recruitment centers and the mobilization process in Ukraine. As reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, enemy resources spread a fake video story, stylized as material from a Ukrainian media outlet. It claims that in a city in Vinnytsia region, TCC employees allegedly beat a 72-year-old woman named Sofia Mak on suspicion of helping "draft dodgers," after which she died.

The CCD emphasizes that this story is a complete fabrication. There are no official reports from the police or other law enforcement agencies about such an incident, nor any confirmation of the death of a woman with that name in the Vinnytsia region.

According to the Center, this fake is part of a multi-level information operation by the Russian Federation aimed at disrupting mobilization measures in Ukraine. Russian channels combine the mass dissemination of discrediting fabrications with calls for violence against TCC employees. Earlier, the CCD warned about Telegram bots created by the occupiers that incite arson attacks on the premises of territorial centers.

Ukrainian information security specialists urge citizens to verify information sources, not to spread unverified data, and to remember that such fakes are elements of hybrid warfare aimed at undermining the state's defense capabilities from within.

