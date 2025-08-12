Fake about the "murder of a pensioner in Vinnytsia region": how Russian propaganda tries to disrupt mobilization in Ukraine

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted another fabricated story by Russian resources about the alleged death of a 72-year-old resident of Vinnytsia region at the hands of TCC employees. The enemy spreads fakes under the guise of Ukrainian news to discredit the mobilization process and set society against the military. This was reported by CCD, writes UNN.

Details

Russian propaganda continues an active campaign to discredit the employees of territorial recruitment centers and the mobilization process in Ukraine. As reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, enemy resources spread a fake video story, stylized as material from a Ukrainian media outlet. It claims that in a city in Vinnytsia region, TCC employees allegedly beat a 72-year-old woman named Sofia Mak on suspicion of helping "draft dodgers," after which she died.

The CCD emphasizes that this story is a complete fabrication. There are no official reports from the police or other law enforcement agencies about such an incident, nor any confirmation of the death of a woman with that name in the Vinnytsia region.

According to the Center, this fake is part of a multi-level information operation by the Russian Federation aimed at disrupting mobilization measures in Ukraine. Russian channels combine the mass dissemination of discrediting fabrications with calls for violence against TCC employees. Earlier, the CCD warned about Telegram bots created by the occupiers that incite arson attacks on the premises of territorial centers.

Ukrainian information security specialists urge citizens to verify information sources, not to spread unverified data, and to remember that such fakes are elements of hybrid warfare aimed at undermining the state's defense capabilities from within.

"Situation is completely different": CCD NSDC exposed enemy disinformation about "someone surrendering something" amid events in Donetsk region