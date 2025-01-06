Failure to declare property worth more than $100 thousand: acting head of the State Customs Service is suspected

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to the acting head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine. According to the investigation, he failed to include in his declaration information about a residential building and a land plot near Kyiv. The property worth more than $100 thousand dollars was registered to a relative of his wife. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

Serhiy Zvyagintsev is currently acting head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine .

Under the supervision of SAPO prosecutors, NABU detectives served a notice of suspicion to the acting Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine of intentionally entering false information in the declarations of a person authorized to perform state or local government functions under the Law of Ukraine “On Prevention of Corruption” - SAPO said in a statement.

The official's actions were classified as a crime under Part 1 Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation established that in the declarations for 2021-2023, the official failed to disclose information about a 236.8-square-meter residential building and the land plot near Kyiv on which it is located.

The said real estate, the total value of which reaches more than USD 100 thousand. The property was registered in the name of a close relative of his wife, but in fact it was owned and managed by the official and his family, the SAPO said.

For reference

On February 1, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Sergiy Zvyagintsev as the interim head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine. From 2001 to 2015, he worked at the Ministry of Economy. From 2001 to 2003, he was a leading specialist, and since 2003 he has held senior positions as Head of the Department for Organizational Support of Foreign Economic Policy Development, Head of the Department for the Development of the Services Market in Foreign Trade, Director of the Department of State Policy in the Field of Foreign Trade, etc.

