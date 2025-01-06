Failure to declare property worth more than $100 thousand: acting head of the State Customs Service is suspected

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 44703 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145960 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126543 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134211 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133584 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170301 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110488 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163512 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104440 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129710 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128387 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 30973 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 93113 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101205 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145950 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170294 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163508 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191277 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180513 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128387 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129710 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142645 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134292 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151491 views
Actual
Failure to declare property worth more than $100 thousand: acting head of the State Customs Service is suspected

Failure to declare property worth more than $100 thousand: acting head of the State Customs Service is suspected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25290 views

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to the acting head of the State Customs Service, Serhiy Zvyagintsev, over his undeclared house and land plot. The property is registered to a relative of his wife, but actually belongs to the official.

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to the acting head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine. According to the investigation, he failed to include in his declaration information about a residential building and a land plot near Kyiv. The property worth more than $100 thousand dollars was registered to a relative of his wife. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO. 

Serhiy Zvyagintsev is currently acting head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine . 

Under the supervision of SAPO prosecutors, NABU detectives served a notice of suspicion to the acting Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine of intentionally entering false information in the declarations of a person authorized to perform state or local government functions under the Law of Ukraine “On Prevention of Corruption”

- SAPO said in a statement. 

The official's actions were classified as a crime under Part 1 Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation established that in the declarations for 2021-2023, the official failed to disclose information about a 236.8-square-meter residential building and the land plot near Kyiv on which it is located.

The said real estate, the total value of which reaches more than USD 100 thousand. The property was registered in the name of a close relative of his wife, but in fact it was owned and managed by the official and his family, the SAPO said. 

For reference

On February 1, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Sergiy Zvyagintsev as the interim head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine. From 2001 to 2015, he worked at the Ministry of Economy. From 2001 to 2003, he was a leading specialist, and since 2003 he has held senior positions as Head of the Department for Organizational Support of Foreign Economic Policy Development, Head of the Department for the Development of the Services Market in Foreign Trade, Director of the Department of State Policy in the Field of Foreign Trade, etc.

MP Kunytskyi, who has not returned from the US for 3 months, left on the basis of a “week-long business trip” from the Verkhovna Rada - media26.12.24, 20:52 • 27967 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising