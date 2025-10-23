Failed to declare cryptocurrency worth over UAH 200 million: Poltava City Council deputy served with notice of suspicion

A city council deputy in Poltava region has been notified of suspicion for concealing crypto assets. According to the investigation, in his reports for 2022–2024, he failed to declare over 200 million, UNN writes with reference to data from the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU.

Details

As UNN learned from its own sources, the person in question is Oleksandr Kalutskyi. Today, cyber specialists of the Security Service and National Police investigators exposed the deputy for knowingly providing false declarations.

According to the case materials, the defendant intentionally failed to indicate the presence of cryptocurrency and financial transactions with it totaling over UAH 200 million. As the investigation established, when submitting declarations for 2022-2024, the deputy concealed the presence of virtual assets belonging to him and his close relatives. In 2025, the perpetrator corrected the reporting financial documents and indicated the presence of certain intangible assets and transactions with them, but the updated data was also not reliable - reported the SBU.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Poltava City Council deputy was notified of suspicion of declaring inaccurate information (Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The investigation established that in his declarations for 2022–2024, he did not indicate virtual assets and transactions with them totaling over UAH 200 million - added the prosecutors.

Currently, Kalutskyi faces up to 2 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

