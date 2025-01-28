Extorted $10 thousand from cellmate in Kyiv pre-trial detention center: four suspects face long term in prison

Four detainees, including three foreigners and one citizen of Ukraine, have been notified of suspicion of extortion of $10,000 from a cellmate in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officials report that three foreigners and one citizen of Ukraine, who are accused of committing grave and especially grave crimes and are currently under arrest, learned from other prisoners that a man who had allegedly cooperated with law enforcement in one of the criminal proceedings was in the pre-trial detention center. They didn't like this fact, so they used physical violence and intimidation to extort $10,000 from the man. The money was supposed to be transferred from him on the outside through an intermediary who came to the meeting.

Under the procedural supervision of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, four persons who extorted USD 10,000 from a cellmate in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center were served a notice of suspicion of extortion (Part 4 Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), - the statement said.

In particular, four detainees face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.