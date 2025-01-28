State Tax Service warns: fraudsters send fake letters on behalf of the tax authorities

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 77724 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96182 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107331 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110295 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130553 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103596 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134667 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103748 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113416 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116982 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52882 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118588 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58543 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113206 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29294 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 77806 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130562 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134670 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166555 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156340 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23510 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27037 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113194 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118572 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140012 views
State Tax Service warns: fraudsters send fake letters on behalf of the tax authorities

State Tax Service warns: fraudsters send fake letters on behalf of the tax authorities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28304 views

Fraudsters are massively sending emails on behalf of the State Tax Service with a request to urgently contact the specified phone number. The Tax Service emphasizes that it does not use personal numbers for communication.

In recent days, a massive distribution of emails has been recorded, allegedly coming from the territorial units of the State Tax Service of Ukraine (STS). These messages urge citizens to urgently contact a representative of the State Tax Service. This was reported by the State Tax Service, UNN reports.

Details 

In particular, according to the STS, the message reads as follows: "Good afternoon. I am concerned about [Name, surname, patronymic of the representative of the management of the territorial body of the State Tax Service of Ukraine]. Please tell [Name, patronymic of the head of the taxpayer] to contact me urgently. Tel. +380932652751." 

The State Tax Service emphasizes that it does not provide personal phone numbers for communication in its correspondence. Attackers spoof email addresses to make their messages look official. This misleads the recipients and allows fraudsters to easily gain trust.

Recall 

Law enforcers exposed a group of people who misappropriated over UAH 2.5 million in donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine through fake social media accounts. The offenders used the documents of active military personnel to raise funds.

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising