State Tax Service warns: fraudsters send fake letters on behalf of the tax authorities

In recent days, a massive distribution of emails has been recorded, allegedly coming from the territorial units of the State Tax Service of Ukraine (STS). These messages urge citizens to urgently contact a representative of the State Tax Service. This was reported by the State Tax Service, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, according to the STS, the message reads as follows: "Good afternoon. I am concerned about [Name, surname, patronymic of the representative of the management of the territorial body of the State Tax Service of Ukraine]. Please tell [Name, patronymic of the head of the taxpayer] to contact me urgently. Tel. +380932652751."

The State Tax Service emphasizes that it does not provide personal phone numbers for communication in its correspondence. Attackers spoof email addresses to make their messages look official. This misleads the recipients and allows fraudsters to easily gain trust.

Recall

Law enforcers exposed a group of people who misappropriated over UAH 2.5 million in donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine through fake social media accounts. The offenders used the documents of active military personnel to raise funds.