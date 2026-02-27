$43.210.03
External aid sustains expenditures - Ukraine expects 1.5 billion euros in the coming days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

External revenues and partner support currently cover a significant portion of mandatory payments made from the state budget.

External aid sustains expenditures - Ukraine expects 1.5 billion euros in the coming days

Ukraine will be able to fulfill its obligations to "state employees" - to pay people salaries, scholarships, pensions and social assistance - at the expense of 1.5 billion euros in aid from partner countries. This was stated by the Head of Government Yulia Svyrydenko in the Verkhovna Rada hall on February 27, UNN reports.

Details

During the Question Hour to the Government, MP Dmytro Razumkov addressed the head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

But I have another question. A conversation started here that the budget is everything that Ukraine will not have anything to pay with. This is stated by the heads of relevant committees, by people's deputies, by representatives of the monomajority. Is it true that in April, if laws on the destruction of taxes on the introduction of additional taxes for Ukrainians are not adopted, you, as prime minister, as minister of finance, will not be able to pay for the obligations that will be before the Cabinet of Ministers and before Ukraine?

 - the parliamentarian asked.

Svyrydenko replied that the state's current expenditures are largely covered by external revenues and partner support.

I think it's no big secret that our expenditures are covered by external sources, by the help of partners, macro-financial assistance and other impartial agreements and arrangements with partner countries.

- she said.

The government official clarified that Ukraine expects to receive the first tranche of about 1.5 billion euros in the near future, which will be credited to the state budget.

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, the expected funds should be directed to the system of financing state expenditures. Svyrydenko also thanked the partners for their support.

It should be noted that Yulia Svyrydenko did not specify within which program or agreements the tranche would arrive, but emphasized that external financing remains a key source of covering part of Ukraine's budget needs.

Recall

The IMF will review the program for Ukraine for $8.1 billion in case of successful peace talks.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

