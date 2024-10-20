Explosions occurred in the nizhny novgorod region of russia
In dzerzhinsk, nizhny novgorod region of the russian federation, local residents reported a series of powerful explosions at night. According to preliminary reports, air defense systems shot down several airborne targets, presumably drones.
In dzerzhinsk, nizhny novgorod region, local residents witnessed powerful explosions. According to eyewitnesses, the attempted drone attack began at approximately 3:30. In total, about ten explosions were recorded at intervals of several minutes, and the sounds of shooting and automatic weapons fire were heard.
According to preliminary data, the terrorist country's air defense systems managed to shoot down several air targets. There has been no official information on the consequences of the attack.
Earlier, it was reported that drones were destroyed in several russian regions: 11 drones in the oryol region, 8 in the kursk region, and 4 in the bryansk region. There have also been cases of UAVs being destroyed in the Lipetsk region and in the ramensky district of moscow Region.
