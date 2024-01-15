Explosions occurred in Kherson

Explosions have been heard in Kherson, according to Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports. An air alert has been declared in the region.

Details

According to the alert map, an air alert has been declared in the Kherson region. The current air alert map can be viewed here.

According to the Air Force, the air alert in Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions is related to the activity of enemy tactical aircraft.

There is a threat of air strikes.

