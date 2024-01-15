Kherson region: Russian army attacked Bilozerska community, an apartment building caught fire

In the evening, the Russian occupiers shelled the residents of the Bilozerska community in the Kherson region again. An apartment building in one of the villages caught fire as a result of the attack. The consequences of the evening attacks were reported in the telegram channel of the Kherson State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

The Russian army continues shelling the Belozersk territorial community. In the evening, after a massive enemy shelling of the village, an apartment building caught fire. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. - the SES said in a statement.

Details

According to rescuers, Russians have been shelling Kherson region since the morning. Belozersk firefighters were eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling.

In particular, it flew into the village of Stanislav and one of the villages of the Bilozerska community. It is noted that these attacks caused residential buildings and outbuildings to catch fire.

Despite the threat of repeated shelling, firefighters extinguished all the fires.

Recall

Earlier UNN reported, that four rescuers were injured as a result of a hostile attack by the Russian army on Stanislav in Kherson region. In total, five people were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the village.