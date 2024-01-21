Explosions in Kropyvnytskyi - media
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi, the regional center of Kirovohrad Oblast, and an air raid alert was issued. Residents were advised to seek shelter.
Explosions have been heard in the regional center of Kirovohrad region. At least twice. This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the explosions occurred at least twice.
An air raid alert was announced in the region at 13:46. The local head of the Civil Defense urged all residents to take shelter.