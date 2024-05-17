Explosions in Kharkiv: what is known

A new series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

"A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv," the statement said.

Later, the publication reported that another explosion was heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov , reportedthat according to preliminary data, Russian troops had twice struck with multiple rocket launchers, in particular, in the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv.

According to the mayor Igor Terekhov, three people were killed and 28 wounded as a result of Russian rocket fire on Kharkiv.