Explosions in Kharkiv: occupants strike from Belgorod

The Russian military struck Kharkiv from the area of the Russian city of Belgorod. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv garrison, Serhiy Melnyk, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

According to Melnyk, the strikes were preliminarily launched from S-300 air defense systems.

Add

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

"Explosion in Kharkiv. Occupants are striking. Do not leave the shelters until the air raid is over!" - Syniehubov said.

Ukrainian Air Force spotted several groups of enemy "shaheds" in Mykolaiv region