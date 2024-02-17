Explosions in Kharkiv: occupants strike again

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv, reports UNN with reference to Suspilne.

An air alert is declared in the region. The Ukrainian Air Force warns of the use of ballistic weapons in the eastern regions.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, urged everyone to stay in shelters.

"Residents of Kharkiv and the region: stay in shelters! The occupiers are striking," said Syniehubov.

