Occupants attacked Lyptsi in Kharkiv region about 20 times overnight, damaged village council - RMA

Russian troops attacked Liptsy in Kharkiv region about 20 times overnight, damaging the village council, library, and construction materials warehouse, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Last night, the occupants made about 20 attacks on Lyptsi, Kharkiv district. The enemy fired from multiple launch rocket systems and artillery - Syniehubov wrote on social media.

According to him, the building of the Lipetsk village council, a library, a warehouse of construction materials, and a truck were damaged. "Only civilian objects!" - emphasized the head of the RMA.

"There is no information about the victims," Sinegubov said.

russia fired at Kharkiv region: Two wounded as a result of damage to a house in Kupyansk