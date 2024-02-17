russia fired at Kharkiv region: Two wounded as a result of damage to a house in Kupyansk

In Kharkiv region, 13 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire. In Kupyansk, an enemy attack damaged a house and injured two people. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

Today, on February 17, about 13 settlements in Kharkiv region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar shelling. Among the places attacked were Kozacha Lopan, Borivske, Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka and others.

russians carried out air strikes on the villages of Gatyshche, Udy and Katerynivka. In Kupyansk, a shelling at 2:35 a.m. destroyed a private house and injured a 75-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman, but they did not need to be hospitalized.

Add

Also, the strikes were recorded at 23:12 in the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv district, where a fire broke out in a residential building, but no casualties were reported. At 21:50 the village of Kozacha Lopan was hit. Kozacha Lopan also came under fire, but without consequences for the residents.

