russia shells Kherson region, wounds 2 people

russia conducted 15 attacks in Kherson region, firing 46 shells. As a result of these attacks, 2 people were wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Details

Over the past day, the russians fired 15 times, launching 46 shells, using artillery, mortars, MLRS, tanks and unmanned aerial vehicles in Kherson region.

russian troops aimed at residential areas of the region's settlements.

As a result of these attacks, 2 people were injured.

