russia fires at Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, no casualties

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, russia fired fifteen shells at Nikopol district. There are no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Yesterday, the russians fired a dozen and a half shells at Nikopol district.

The artillery shelling lasted from evening to midnight and targeted Nikopol and Marhanets.

In total, there were 4 attacks during this period.

Fortunately, no civilians were injured in the attack.

No attacks were recorded in other districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region during the night.

