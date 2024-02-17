Residential building destroyed in Dmytrivka village as a result of Russian shelling, no casualties reported

A residential building in the village of Dmytrivka was destroyed in Mykolaiv region, with no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

On February 16, at 20:02 and 23:20, a residential building was destroyed in the village of Dmytrivka of the Kutsurubska community as a result of hostile artillery shelling. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

On February 17, at 4:05 a.m., russians shelled the city of Ochakiv and the coastline of the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv region. In this case, there is no information about the victims.

