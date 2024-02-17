Residential building destroyed in Dmytrivka village as a result of Russian shelling, no casualties reported
Kyiv • UNN
A residential building in the village of Dmytrivka, Mykolaiv region, was destroyed by hostile artillery fire on February 16. There were no casualties or injuries.
A residential building in the village of Dmytrivka was destroyed in Mykolaiv region, with no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
Details
On February 16, at 20:02 and 23:20, a residential building was destroyed in the village of Dmytrivka of the Kutsurubska community as a result of hostile artillery shelling. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
Add
On February 17, at 4:05 a.m., russians shelled the city of Ochakiv and the coastline of the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv region. In this case, there is no information about the victims.
Over the past day, russia launched 8 missile strikes, 55 air attacks, and 137 salvo attacks17.02.24, 07:36 • 32567 views