Explosions in Behorod, there are hits and damage - media

An air raid alert has been launched in Belgorod, and local public media report a series of explosions and a hit to a residential building, UNN reports.

Details

Russian air defense is also operating in Novorossiysk, Crimea, and Sevastopol.

The SHOT telegram channel, citing eyewitnesses, reported that several shells hit the yard near a residential building in the Kreidu neighborhood in Belgorod.

The blast wave overturned several cars and damaged residential buildings