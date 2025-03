Explosions in Behorod, there are hits and damage - media

An air raid alert has been launched in Belgorod, and local public media report a series of explosions and a hit to a residential building, UNN reports.

Details

Russian air defense is also operating in Novorossiysk, Crimea, and Sevastopol.

The SHOT telegram channel, citing eyewitnesses, reported that several shells hit the yard near a residential building in the Kreidu neighborhood in Belgorod.

The blast wave overturned several cars and damaged residential buildings says the message of the telegram channel SHOT

Eyewitnesses report an "arrival" on Poshtova Street and Makarenko Street in Belgorod. A sinkhole has formed there.

Russia claims missile shelling of Belgorod region by "Vilkha" and "Tochka-U"