Explosions in Behorod, there are hits and damage - media
Kyiv • UNN
The explosions in Belgorod caused damage to property and the formation of a crater, and air defense was in place in the surrounding areas.
An air raid alert has been launched in Belgorod, and local public media report a series of explosions and a hit to a residential building, UNN reports.
Details
Russian air defense is also operating in Novorossiysk, Crimea, and Sevastopol.
The SHOT telegram channel, citing eyewitnesses, reported that several shells hit the yard near a residential building in the Kreidu neighborhood in Belgorod.
The blast wave overturned several cars and damaged residential buildings
Eyewitnesses report an "arrival" on Poshtova Street and Makarenko Street in Belgorod. A sinkhole has formed there.
