Explosions heard in Odesa: the city was attacked by "Shaheds"

Explosions were heard in Odesa on the night of Wednesday, April 16. This is reported by UNN with reference to the mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov and local Telegram channels.

Details

At 0:43, the Air Force reported new groups of "Shaheds" approaching from the Black Sea towards Odesa region.

Odesa, please stay in safe places! - wrote Trukhanov.

Later, he urged residents of the Arcadia district and the center of Odesa to stay in safe places.

Around 1:34 a.m., Odesa residents heard explosions again. At 1:49 a.m., Trukhanov confirmed the information about new explosions.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels report that "Shaheds" over Odesa are flying low.

Recall

On the eve of this, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held a meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Odesa. During it, the parties discussed the security situation, international support for Ukraine and peace initiatives related to the end of the war.

