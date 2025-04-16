$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16293 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 69675 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38227 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43495 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50757 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92174 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84280 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35365 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60513 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109346 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Explosions heard in Odesa: the city was attacked by "Shaheds"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3468 views

Explosions were heard in Odesa on the night of April 16. The Air Force reported new groups of "Shaheds" approaching from the Black Sea towards the Odesa region.

Explosions heard in Odesa: the city was attacked by "Shaheds"

Explosions were heard in Odesa on the night of Wednesday, April 16. This is reported by UNN with reference to the mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov and local Telegram channels.

Details

At 0:43, the Air Force reported new groups of "Shaheds" approaching from the Black Sea towards Odesa region.

Odesa, please stay in safe places!

- wrote Trukhanov.

Later, he urged residents of the Arcadia district and the center of Odesa to stay in safe places.

Around 1:34 a.m., Odesa residents heard explosions again. At 1:49 a.m., Trukhanov confirmed the information about new explosions.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels report that "Shaheds" over Odesa are flying low.

Recall

On the eve of this, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held a meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Odesa. During it, the parties discussed the security situation, international support for Ukraine and peace initiatives related to the end of the war.

Odesa region covered in snow: video06.04.25, 09:43 • 11644 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarUNN-Odesa
Odesa
