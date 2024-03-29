Explosions heard in Khmelnytsky region

Explosions have occurred in Khmelnytsky region, according to Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports . An air alert has been declared in the region.

Details

Currently, air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine. The air force warned of enemy missile launches, including "Daggers".

During the nighttime attack on March 29, explosions were heard in Dnipro, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions.

