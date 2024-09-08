Explosion on the territory of a trucking company in Kyiv: another body is recovered

Rescuers have unblocked another body as a result of an explosion on the territory of a motor transport company in Kyiv, where a two-story building was partially destroyed.

This was reported by the head of KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Rescuers unblocked another body. At this moment, three people are known to have died. The search and rescue operation continues - Popko said.

Addendum

Popko reported that an explosion of unknown origin occurred on the territory of the ATP in the Holosiivskyi district. As a result, a two-story building 40 x 100 meters was partially destroyed. There was no fire. Preliminary, two people were found dead.