Explosion occurs in Odesa amid ballistic threat
Kyiv • UNN
Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov reported an explosion in the city after a warning of a ballistic threat from Crimea. Residents were urged to take shelter.
The explosion occurred in Odesa amid a ballistic threat, UNN reports.
"An explosion was heard in the city!" said Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov.
Earlier, he reported the threat of ballistic missiles from Crimea and called on residents to take cover.
UNESCO launches mission to Odesa to assess condition of historic center12.02.25, 13:11 • 36319 views