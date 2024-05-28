Explosion heard in Kharkiv - media
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurs in Kharkiv. An air raid alert has been declared in the city and region.
An explosion was heard in Kharkiv, reports UNN with reference to Suspilne.
An air alert is declared in the city and region.
The head of the Kharkiv military garrison, Serhiy Melnyk, urged residents of the city and region to stay in shelters.
