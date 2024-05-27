Explosions in Kharkiv: there was an "arrival" in the industrial zone, information about the victims is being clarified

As a result of another Russian attack on Kharkiv, there was an "arrival" in the industrial zone. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Arrival in the industrial zone of Kholodnogorsky district of the city. Information about the victims and damage is being updated - Terekhov said.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned about the launch of the CAB in Kharkiv region. The mayor of Kharkiv reported "arrivals" in the city, first in the center.