Explosion during parcel inspection at a Kyiv post office: another parcel with prohibited and dangerous contents found

Ukrposhta Director Ihor Smilianskyi reported that an explosion at one of the sorting centers in Kyiv occurred during procedures to control the shipment of prohibited items. Thanks to the measures taken, another parcel with prohibited and dangerous contents was also discovered and seized.

An explosion occurred at one of our sorting centers in Kyiv. The incident happened during procedures to control the shipment of prohibited items. Thanks to the measures taken, another parcel with prohibited and dangerous contents was also discovered and seized. The control system worked, but, unfortunately, five employees were injured. They are being provided with all necessary medical care - Smilianskyi wrote.

He noted that an investigation is currently underway, and therefore details of the incident will be released when the investigation allows.

In the Solomianskyi district of the capital, an explosion occurred at a post office, injuring five post office employees, who are being provided with medical assistance.