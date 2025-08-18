Explosion at the "Elastic" plant in Ryazan Oblast: 20 dead already

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
03:44 AM • 10821 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 29918 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 49219 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 93118 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 140729 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 89837 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 87060 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 67885 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 55472 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248713 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
4.5m/s
49%
748mm
Popular news
Condor plane with over 270 passengers nearly crashed due to engine fire: emergency landing madePhotoAugust 17, 11:48 PM • 11280 views
"Hit Putin with a hammer": US Vice President during Trump's first term made a harsh call to his former bossAugust 18, 12:30 AM • 9862 views
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian childrenAugust 18, 02:03 AM • 12529 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hitAugust 18, 02:08 AM • 15876 views
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhoto04:09 AM • 15155 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 93121 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 382125 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 331643 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 334598 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 340796 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 33744 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 28886 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 64433 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 53203 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 120888 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social

Explosion at the "Elastic" plant in Ryazan Oblast: 20 dead already

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1942 views

An explosion occurred in the powder workshop of the "Elastic" plant in Ryazan Oblast, Russia. 20 people died, 134 were injured, and 31 were hospitalized.

Explosion at the "Elastic" plant in Ryazan Oblast: 20 dead already

Also, in addition to 20 victims, Russian media report 134 injured. According to current data, rescuers continue to work at the explosion site.

UNN reports with reference to zona.media.

Details

The number of victims of the explosion at the "Elastic" plant in the Ryazan region has increased to 20 people. The total number of injured reached 134 — 31 people were hospitalized. Rescuers continue search operations. 

For reference

An explosion already occurred at the "Elastic" plant, which produces ammunition, in the fall of 2021. At that time, the incident happened in the enterprise's powder workshop. 17 people died.

Recall

An explosion occurred in the powder workshop at the "Elastic" plant in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation, which led to a fire and complete destruction of the building.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing; a few days ago, it was reported that three people had been rescued.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World