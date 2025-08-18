Explosion at the "Elastic" plant in Ryazan Oblast: 20 dead already

Also, in addition to 20 victims, Russian media report 134 injured. According to current data, rescuers continue to work at the explosion site.

UNN reports with reference to zona.media.

Details

The number of victims of the explosion at the "Elastic" plant in the Ryazan region has increased to 20 people. The total number of injured reached 134 — 31 people were hospitalized. Rescuers continue search operations.

For reference

An explosion already occurred at the "Elastic" plant, which produces ammunition, in the fall of 2021. At that time, the incident happened in the enterprise's powder workshop. 17 people died.

Recall

An explosion occurred in the powder workshop at the "Elastic" plant in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation, which led to a fire and complete destruction of the building.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing; a few days ago, it was reported that three people had been rescued.